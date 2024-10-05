Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $277.81 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.