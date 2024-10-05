Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.4% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,179,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,634. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

