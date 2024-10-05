Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $66.47 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and $196.51 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66.47 or 0.00107172 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009642 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,051,175 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.