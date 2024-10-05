Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $285.99 million and $18.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00520405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00107172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

