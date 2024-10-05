Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $285.99 million and $18.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00520405 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009642 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00107172 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00249447 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029935 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074127 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.