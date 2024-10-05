Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.12 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $83.58 million and $10.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00520405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00107172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,102,005 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

