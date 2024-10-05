Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $22.46 or 0.00036218 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $393.44 million and approximately $893,909.77 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

