Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $119.68 billion and approximately $28.76 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00252061 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,372,645,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,677,344,822 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
