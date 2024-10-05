Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,015.56 or 0.99984395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023802 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.