USDB (USDB) One Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. USDB has a total market cap of $236.08 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00252061 BTC.

USDB’s total supply is 237,086,226 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 242,149,930.45012587. The last known price of USDB is 0.99569383 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,937,096.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

