Lisk Trading Down 14.5% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,232,088 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

