BNB Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $565.01 or 0.00910932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $82.45 billion and $1.44 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,499 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,505.7185849. The last known price of BNB is 557.41931969 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,507,593,809.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

