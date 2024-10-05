Cardano Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and approximately $146.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.19 or 0.03900333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

