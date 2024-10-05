Apella Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

