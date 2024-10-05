Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,982 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 263,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.