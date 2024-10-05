Apella Capital LLC Buys 380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,261. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.