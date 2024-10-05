Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. 2,082,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,585. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

