Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

DEO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.54. 474,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,328. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

