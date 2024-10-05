Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,679,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

