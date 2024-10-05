Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

