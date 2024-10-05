HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VDE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,955. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

