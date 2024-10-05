6,984 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

