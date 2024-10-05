HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,283 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,313. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

