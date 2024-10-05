6,885 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 666.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 198,452 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.