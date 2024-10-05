United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 50.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.25. 3,270,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

