Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.86. 6,389,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

