Capital CS Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.28. 2,654,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.84 and a one year high of $209.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

