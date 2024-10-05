Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,714,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. 4,602,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,390. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

