Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $7.94 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

