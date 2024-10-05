Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 845,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,754. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
