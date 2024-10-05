Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 845,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,754. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

