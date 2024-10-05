Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $197.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

