Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 692 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

PLD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.