Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 692 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %
PLD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
