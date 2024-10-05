Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,869. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

