Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 15,130 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

