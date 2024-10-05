Truist Financial Corp Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,483,000.

SPYV opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

