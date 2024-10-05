Venom Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a total market capitalization of $152.02 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00252061 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,409,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,226,654.581623 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08349985 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,021,754.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

