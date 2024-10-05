W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,116,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,979. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.