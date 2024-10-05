SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,721. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.