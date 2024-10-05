ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $5.72 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $140.97 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,678,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,940,363 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

