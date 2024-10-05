The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $239,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $468,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.30. The stock had a trading volume of 883,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

