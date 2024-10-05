1,127 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.08. 86,726,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,772,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

