SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,235 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.66. 1,942,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

