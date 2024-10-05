pufETH (PUFETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.69 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $360.80 million and $2.69 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,423.93 or 0.03906521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00252061 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,420.52216879 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,945,799.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.