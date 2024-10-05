Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $145.56 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,897,793 coins and its circulating supply is 904,494,969 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

