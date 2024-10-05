Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $154.15 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

