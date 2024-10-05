Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $147.81 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $147.81 million and $4.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,266,205,152 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

