First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,246,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IYW traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $151.66. 914,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,891. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

