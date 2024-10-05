Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $326.35. 58,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,587. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $327.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

