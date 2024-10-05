Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Boosted by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 12.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $89,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFCF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

