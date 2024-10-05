Lwmg LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.96. 147,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

