Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $79,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,883 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $200,668,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,174,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,498,000 after acquiring an additional 582,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

